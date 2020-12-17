13 bikes lifted from Iqbal Park

LAHORE:Around 13 bikes were lifted from the venue of PDM rally on the rally day. A case was registered in Lorry Adda Police station. The case has been registered on the complaint of Shahid Mughal. Complainants identified as Shahid Mughal, Muhammad Khuram, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Asif, Qamar Zaman, Tariq Azeem, Shahid Pervaiz, Nabeel Afzal and others had parked their bikes near Gate 5 of Greater Iqbal Park and they were lifted. A case has been registered.