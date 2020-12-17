close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

13 bikes lifted from Iqbal Park

Lahore

Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

LAHORE:Around 13 bikes were lifted from the venue of PDM rally on the rally day. A case was registered in Lorry Adda Police station. The case has been registered on the complaint of Shahid Mughal. Complainants identified as Shahid Mughal, Muhammad Khuram, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Asif, Qamar Zaman, Tariq Azeem, Shahid Pervaiz, Nabeel Afzal and others had parked their bikes near Gate 5 of Greater Iqbal Park and they were lifted. A case has been registered.

