30 corona patients die in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 30 COVID19 patients died and another 535 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday. The death toll reached 3,452 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus became 128,673 in the province.
As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at P&SH Department, 16,931 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,223,422 in the province. After 3,452 fatalities and recovery of a total of 115,424 patients, 9,797 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.