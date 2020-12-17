Court asks Centre to outline steps taken to bring back Pak prisoners

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Wednesday asked the federal government to clarify and outline what steps it has taken to bring back the Pakistanis convicted and jailed in Iran. “The deputy attorney general should assist this court on the next date of hearing as to what steps have been taken regarding the transfer and extradition of convicted Pakistani prisoners in Iran,” said Justice Shahid Waheed while hearing a petition by Sohail Emmanuel concerning the rights of Pakistani citizens imprisoned or facing imminent execution in Iran. On the previous hearing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had submitted a list of 102 Pakistanis jailed in Iran. The ministry had said that 14 prisoners were repatriated in July this year under a prisoner transfer agreement signed in 2014. Iran had sought a similar list of its citizens jailed in Pakistan but the latter had yet to submit the details. At this, Justice Waheed questioned how much more time the government needed to bring back the Pakistanis imprisoned in Iran.

During Wednesday's hearing, Barrister Sarah Belal argued, on behalf of the petitioner, that of the list of 102 Pakistani nationals currently imprisoned in Iran, 65 had already been convicted and were, thus, eligible to be brought back home under the 2014 prisoner transfer agreement. She said the agreement allowed the prisoners to serve the remainder of their sentences in their home country. The judge adjourned the hearing till next week.