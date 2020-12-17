London coroner rules air pollution contributed to young girl’s death

LONDON: A British legal first was made on Wednesday when a coroner ruled that air pollution contributed to the death of a nine-year-old girl with severe asthma who lived by a busy road.

Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah died in February 2013 after a serious asthma attack. In the previous three years, she had been taken to hospital nearly 30 times with breathing difficulties. The young girl lived in southeast London just 30 metres (yards) from a major ringroad in the capital which is often clogged with heavy traffic.