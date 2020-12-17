close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
AFP
December 17, 2020

London coroner rules air pollution contributed to young girl’s death

World

AFP
December 17, 2020

LONDON: A British legal first was made on Wednesday when a coroner ruled that air pollution contributed to the death of a nine-year-old girl with severe asthma who lived by a busy road.

Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah died in February 2013 after a serious asthma attack. In the previous three years, she had been taken to hospital nearly 30 times with breathing difficulties. The young girl lived in southeast London just 30 metres (yards) from a major ringroad in the capital which is often clogged with heavy traffic.

