More than 300 religious leaders urge ban on ‘conversion therapy’

LONDON: More than 300 religious leaders from 35 countries on Wednesday called for a ban on "conversion therapies" which attempt to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The call for an end to the practice, often done in the name of a religious faith, was issued in a statement by the British Ozanne Foundation before a London conference. Among the signatories were representatives of the Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and Sikh faiths, including Nobel Peace Prize winner and retired archbishop Desmond Tutu.