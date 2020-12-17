Russian nuclear-powered ship turns back after emergency repairs

MOSCOW: A Russian nuclear-powered cargo ship bound for Antarctica has been forced to turn back after sustaining damage, and will bypass Europe before undergoing repairs, state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Wednesday.

Green activists have expressed concern that the vessel will be sailing past several European countries on its way home during the winter storm season. The Sevmorput vessel had to turn around on December 2 and is travelling towards the Russian port city of Saint Petersburg at a speed of 10 knots, Rosatom said.