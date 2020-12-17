close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 17, 2020

Russian nuclear-powered ship turns back after emergency repairs

World

AFP
December 17, 2020

MOSCOW: A Russian nuclear-powered cargo ship bound for Antarctica has been forced to turn back after sustaining damage, and will bypass Europe before undergoing repairs, state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Wednesday.

Green activists have expressed concern that the vessel will be sailing past several European countries on its way home during the winter storm season. The Sevmorput vessel had to turn around on December 2 and is travelling towards the Russian port city of Saint Petersburg at a speed of 10 knots, Rosatom said.

Latest News

More From World