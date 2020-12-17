Japanese man charged with murder over anime studio arson

TOKYO: Japanese prosecutors on Wednesday charged a man with murder over the 2019 arson attack on Kyoto Animation that killed 36 people, the country’s deadliest violent crime in decades.

Shinji Aoba, 42, was detained in the aftermath of the July attack, but has been under constant medical supervision since then after sustaining severe burns in the incident. The charges include murder, attempted murder, arson, trespass and breach of the arms-control law, the Kyoto prosecutor’s office said, without giving further details.