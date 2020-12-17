tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ZAGREB: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday denied recent media investigations that alleged the country’s Federal Security Service (FSB) had followed and poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. "All this news is funny to read. But the manner in which this news is presented says only one thing: that our Western partners lack any ethical standards," Lavrov said.