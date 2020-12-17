Three die in Algeria crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Algiers: Three Algerian navy officers died when their helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean on Wednesday morning west of the capital Algiers, the defence ministry said. The MS-25 Merlin search and rescue helicopter plunged into the sea during a training flight off the coastal province of Tipaza with three pilots on board, a ministry statement said.