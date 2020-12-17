Boris rules out tougher X-mas virus curbs

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday resisted calls to tighten coronavirus restrictions over Christmas, as London faced stricter measures and concern grew about rising case numbers.

The government has been under mounting pressure to toughen proposals allowing up to three households to meet indoors during a five-day festive window from December 23, as European neighbours curb their easing plans amid surging infections.

The British Medical Journal (BMJ) and the Health Service Journal (HSJ) on Tuesday warned the UK-wide move could lead to the state-run National Health Service (NHS) being overwhelmed.