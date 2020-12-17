‘Fighters taken prisoner in Karabakh’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Yerevan: Dozens of fighters in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan have been taken prisoner, separatist officials said on Wednesday, testing a Russia-brokered peace accord that ended weeks of recent fighting. "Unfortunately, several dozen of our servicemen have been captured near Khtsaberd," Arayik Harutyunyan, the leader of the mountainous breakaway region, said on Facebook.