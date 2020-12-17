close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
AFP
December 17, 2020

‘Fighters taken prisoner in Karabakh’

AFP
December 17, 2020

Yerevan: Dozens of fighters in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan have been taken prisoner, separatist officials said on Wednesday, testing a Russia-brokered peace accord that ended weeks of recent fighting. "Unfortunately, several dozen of our servicemen have been captured near Khtsaberd," Arayik Harutyunyan, the leader of the mountainous breakaway region, said on Facebook.

