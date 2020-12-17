close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
AFP
December 17, 2020

‘Heathrow can have third runway’

World

AFP
December 17, 2020

London: Britain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Heathrow, one of the world’s busiest airports, can build a third runway, overturning a legal decision to block the plan on environmental grounds as the aviation industry looks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The nation’s highest court struck down a Court of Appeal ruling in February that the UK government had failed to take into account climate change commitments when in 2018 it approved the new runway at the London airport.

