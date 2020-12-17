Germany sees record coronavirus death toll

Frankfurt:German streets were quiet "like Sunday" on the first day of a new partial lockdown to try to halt surging infections, as the country reported a record number of Covid-19 deaths.

A total of 952 people died in the previous 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) disease control centre Wednesday, a figure that could rise as the hard-hit Saxony region was not included in Tuesday’s numbers.

The RKI said 27,728 new coronavirus cases were registered, a figure close to the daily record of nearly 30,000 infections reported on Friday. Some 83 percent of critical care beds in hospitals were occupied on Wednesday, the country’s intensive care and emergency medicine association (DIVI) said.

The new restrictions, including closures of schools and non-essential shops until at least January 10, demonstrate the seriousness of the situation in Europe’s largest economy. Removing the festive lights that framed his mulled wine stand in the centre of Berlin, Tobias admitted he was resigned.

"Until last night, we were still welcoming customers but today it’s over -- there’s no point in leaving up the decorations", the 30-year-old told AFP. "It feels like a Sunday" when shops across Germany are typically closed, said Ines Kumpl, a 57-year-old Berliner. "These measures are necessary but it’s stressful."

Andrea, a pensioner accompanying her elderly father to the doctor, braced for a hard winter. These measures "are going to last longer than mid-January," she said. The partial lockdown follow ramped-up restrictions elsewhere in Europe.

In Britain, London’s pubs, restaurants and hotels have been forced to close for the third time this year; Denmark has moved to a partial lockdown for the whole country; and in the Netherlands, a five-week lockdown came into effect on Tuesday.

Germany coped relatively well with the first wave in the spring but was unable to stop the spread of a resurgent virus in recent months with milder restrictions.

Authorities now want to "implement the principle of ‘we’re staying at home’", according to the policy paper agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel and 16 state premiers. Social contacts will have to remain limited over the Christmas period from December 24 to 26, when meetings will only be possible between close family members.

New Year’s Eve festivities will also be curtailed, with the sale of fireworks and gatherings banned. Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday called a recent rise in coronavirus infections "worrying", warning that stricter measures to curb the spread could be needed for Christmas.

Spain was one of the first European nations to suffer a second spike in Covid-19 infections but restrictions such as nighttime curfews helped to halve the incidence level in November. But the number of daily infections had risen to more than 10,000 on Tuesday from roughly 9,000 at the beginning of December, according to health ministry figures.

"In recent days we have observed a worrying rise in the number of cases," Sanchez said during a debate in parliament. The prime minister said he would not hesitate to instruct regional governments, which are responsible for health care, to toughen their Christmas plans.

The rules that have so far been introduced for the Christmas holidays include a cap on the size of indoor gatherings and restrictions on travel within Spain. "It is up to us to not to open the door to a third wave," Sanchez said. "We can’t let our guard down."

Spain has been one of Europe’s worst-hit countries, with the virus infecting more than 1.7 million people and causing over 48,000 deaths.In a related development, America’s top diplomat Mike Pompeo was in quarantine on Wednesday after being exposed to a person who has tested positive for Covid-19, the State Department said.

The 56-year-old Secretary of State "has been tested and is negative," it said in a statement. "In accordance with CDC guidelines, he will be in quarantine," the State Department said. "He is being closely monitored by the Department’s medical team."

The State Department said that for privacy reasons it was not identifying the person Pompeo came into contact with. The US Secretary of State is fourth in the line of succession after the president following the vice president, speaker of the House of Representatives and president pro tempore of the Senate.