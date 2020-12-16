close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

PM Imran, Prince Sultan reaffirm Pak-Saudi ties

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a telephonic talk Tuesday with his royal highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud reaffirmed longstanding and time-tested ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and shared commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, chairman of Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, phoned PM Imran Khan.

