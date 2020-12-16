PM Imran, Prince Sultan reaffirm Pak-Saudi ties

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a telephonic talk Tuesday with his royal highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud reaffirmed longstanding and time-tested ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and shared commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, chairman of Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, phoned PM Imran Khan.