LNG more expensive than diesel due to govt’s corruption: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former PM and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claimed that Pakistan had become the first country in the world where diesel was cheaper than LNG due to the government’s corruption and incompetence. He mentioned that the mismanagement and corrupt practices at the government level forced the government to pay a huge excessive amount for the required quantity of LNG.