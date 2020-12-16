close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Obaid Abrar Khan
December 16, 2020

LNG more expensive than diesel due to govt’s corruption: Abbasi

Top Story

Obaid Abrar Khan
December 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Former PM and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claimed that Pakistan had become the first country in the world where diesel was cheaper than LNG due to the government’s corruption and incompetence. He mentioned that the mismanagement and corrupt practices at the government level forced the government to pay a huge excessive amount for the required quantity of LNG.

Latest News

More From Top Story