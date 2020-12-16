Thousands of nurses in India go on strike amid pandemic

ISLAMABAD: At least 5,000 nurses and paramedic staff at one of India’s premier medical institutes have gone on an indefinite strike over “long-pending” demands, severely disrupting patient care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The protesting health workers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a sprawling complex in New Delhi, have put forth 23 demands before the government and the AIIMS authority. India’s health ministry has warned of action and said non-compliance with the “code of conduct” will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act, international media reported.