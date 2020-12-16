Maryam to launch mass mobilisation campaign

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to continue its full-fledged political activities to save the PDM from any stalemate, with a mass mobilization campaign till the final date of the long march.

Maryam Nawaz will lead rallies and meetings in different areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The party leaders have also been given the task of keeping the workers active till the long march. Party sources said an informal consultative meeting was held under the chairmanship of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Jati Umrah on Tuesday in which Pervez Rashid, Khwaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others participated. The meeting deliberated on launching a public outreach campaign before the long march aimed at keeping the enthusiasm of the ongoing PDM campaign alive.

According to the sources, Maryam Nawaz has also given the task to the party leaders to activate party workers till the long march. Maryam will launch public campaigns in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Multan, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Sargodha and Kasur. A thanksgiving rally was also considered, but no final decision was made.