close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

Two Pak troops martyred at LoC

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Two Pak soldiers were martyred while Indian troops suffered heavy losses in men and material in exchange of firing in Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) Tuesday. According to the ISPR, Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Bagsar Sector along the LoC. Pak troops responded befittingly, inflicting heavy losses in men and material on Indian troops. Naik Shahjahan, 35, and Sepoy Hameed, 21, were martyred while fighting valiantly.

Latest News

More From Top Story