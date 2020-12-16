close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
Ordinance approved for speedy trial of rape cases

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020, under which special courts will be set up across the country to expedite trial of rape cases on priority basis. The special courts will dispose of the rape cases within four months. The Ordinance also suggests setting up of Anti-rape Crisis Cells by the Prime Minister, which will be authorised to conduct medico-legal examination within six hours of the incident.

A record will be prepared at national level with help of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to register the perpetrators of sexual abuse. The Ordinance prohibits revealing of identity of rape victims and make it a punishable offense.

