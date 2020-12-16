Petrol price up by Rs3, diesel Rs3.01/litre

ISLAMABAD: The government Tuesday increased the prices of petrol by Rs3/litre, diesel Rs3.01/litre, kerosene by Rs5/litre and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) increased by Rs2/litre. The increase will be effective from today (Dec 16) till the end of the month.

The price hike was expected after an increase in the Brent price in the international market. On Tuesday, Brent crude futures for February 2021 crossed $50.8/barrel to the 9-month high amid hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand.

The Finance Ministry issued the new prices under which petrol prices have been increased from existing Rs100.69/litre to Rs103.69/litre.

Diesel prices increased from the current Rs105.43/litre to Rs108.44/litre. Kerosene oil also increased to Rs70.29/litre from the current Rs65.29/litre. Besides, Light Diesel Oil (LDO) also increased to Rs67.86/litre from the existing Rs65.86/litre.

Comparing the current internal prices with the prices when the PTI came to power in August 2018, Brent oil price in the international market was $72.5 per barrel and now it is around $50.8 a barrel (a decline of 21.7 dollars).

In August 2018, the local market price of diesel was Rs112.94/ litre, petrol Rs95.24/litre, kerosene Rs83.96, and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) Rs75.37/litre. Now, when the Brent price is $50.8/barrel, petrol is Rs103.69/litre, diesel Rs108.44, kerosene Rs70.29, and LDO Rs67.86/litre.