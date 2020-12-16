18 kids killed after sexual assault in 6 months: report

MUZAFFARGARH: The Social Welfare Department disclosed on Tuesday that 18 amongst 190 children were sexually abused after kidnapping across south Punjab region in six months.

According to the report, filed about human rights violations, a total of 140 children were abducted during March to August of 2020 from different under-developed districts of the region. Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Deputy Director Shoeb Raza told a seminar that the violations must set alarm bells ringing for all concerned. About ongoing human rights violations in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he censured Indian government as it had unleashed torture against the innocent people of the valley through its army. He pledged to protect identity and respect of everybody irrespective of his or her religion, caste or creed. “Let’s pledge to preserve constitutional rights of every faction of society, particularly eunuchs and field-women, who are out to earn a livelihood for them and their dependents.” Manager Crisis Centre Hina Gondal, Manager Sanatzar Abida Rehman and others also spoke on the occasion.