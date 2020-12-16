Imran-led govt not going anywhere: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sh Rashid asked the opposition leaders to resign from assemblies forthwith and start long march on December 25. The democratically-elected government working under an honest leadership of Imran Khan was not going anywhere, he said Tuesday while talking to a private news channel. The public meetings or long march being organised by the PDM could not topple the government, he claimed. The opposition parties were scared of Senate elections that could be conducted before March next, he added. He said the opposition wanted to create trouble before the Senate polls. He advised the opposition parties to desist from targeting national institutions which, he added was not a decent way to get political benefit.