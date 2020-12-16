Opposition buying time by giving new dates: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill while bashing the opposition parties said those who claimed to kill or cure by December 08 and 13 have given yet another date. The SAPM took to Twitter on Tuesday and said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) first demanded Imran Khan to resign and then declared to tender own resignations. He asked has the opposition given ultimatum to the government or sought further time for itself. ”What is the purpose of long march if the opposition is going to topple the incumbent regime by resigning,” he asked.