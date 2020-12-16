MoU signed

LAHORE: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between UMT and Ambition Apparel for awarding scholarships to UMT students.

According to a press release, the MoU was signed by Salman Ahmed, Project Head ILM Fund and Imran Amjad CEO- Ambition Apparel in the presence of Javed Siddiqui, Manager Fundraising- ILM Fund and Ehsaan Amjad, DG- Ambition Apparel. Through this collective effort, UMT and Ambition Apparel are aiming to support five UMT students (four from the fashion designing department and one from the industrial engineering department), along with reinforcing industry and academia linkages. ILM Fund has signed this MoU with Ambition Apparel for awarding scholarships to top merit-based and deserving UMT students who belong to the underprivileged sectors of the society, and who are unfortunately facing financial challenges.***