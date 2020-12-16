Ashrafi asks Opp to hold dialogue with govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday asked the opposition to hold dialogue with the government on the issues of extremism, terrorism, inflation, corruption and electoral reforms as the PTI government can’t be dethroned through sit-ins and long marches. “The Nawaz Sharif government did not fall through protests and sit-ins of Imran Khan. Similarly, the Imran Khan government could not be dethroned through long marches and sit-ins,” he said while talking to newsmen after addressing the Provincial Youth Conference held here on Tuesday under the banner of Diocese of Peshawar and Church of Pakistan.