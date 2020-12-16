Police dog tests positive for Covid-19 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: The media Tuesday said a police dog was to be sent to an animal quarantine centre after oral samples from the dog tested positive for Covid-19, according to a BBC report.

According to the South China Morning Post, the dog is a German shepherd that works with police officers covering airport security. It was tested along with 13 other police dogs after six police officers covering Hong Kong’s airport district tested positive for the virus.

There have been multiple cases since the beginning of the year in Hong Kong of dogs receiving oral samples and testing positive. In each instance, they have been linked to their owner or handler.

However, no symptoms have yet been observed in any dog on the island, and media have not ruled out the possibility that the dogs may have simply picked up the virus via a contaminated surface.

Back in February, a 17-year-old Pomeranian made headlines internationally after it tested “weak-positive”. The dog was thought at the time to be the first case of human-to-animal transmission of Covid-19.

However, no symptoms were observed, and at the time, the WHO said there was no evidence suggesting dogs or cats could be infected with the coronavirus.