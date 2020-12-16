Four to six PML-N leaders playing ‘double game’

LAHORE: PML-N MNA Javed Latif Tuesday said the establishment’s influence in the party had weakened and now there were four to six people who were playing a double-game.

Talking to a private TV channel, he confirmed that PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has agreed to increase accountability in the party, a day after she rebutted media reports of lashing out at party members for an unimpressive show at the PDM Lahore rally. “She will hold those lagging behind in their duties responsible,” Latif said, media reports say. He also hinted at a local leadership overhaul to bring forward the hard working party members.

The senior PML-N leader said Maryam had recognised the need for a better accountability system in the party because the youth look up to her. “She knows things have to change.”