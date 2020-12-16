2.7b see no state aid during COVID crisis: Oxfam

OXFORD: A new Oxfam report has revealed that around a third of the world’s population has had no state assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. It noted huge gaps between rich and poor countries.

Global economic inequality has caused poverty and hunger to soar during the coronavirus crisis, Oxfamsaid in a report published on Tuesday.

The “Shelter from the Storm” report highlighted the chasm between richer and poorer countries in both how they were affected by the crisis and their means to deal with it.

Half a billion people are now underemployed out of work, with women and people from low-income countries worst hit.Of the $11.7 trillion (€9.62 trillion) spent in 2020 in state aid and support for those affected by the outbreak and the subsequent lockdowns, 83% — some $9.8 trillion — was spent by 36 rich countries in comparison to just 0.4% — or $4.2 billion — spent by 59 poorer countries.

“The coronavirus united the world in fear but has divided it in response,” said Oxfam Executive Director Gabriela Bucher.

“The pandemic sparked a laudable global effort that reached more than a billion more people with social protection support over 2020 but, as of today, more people still have been left behind entirely. That need not be so.”

The report laid the blame on countries that failed to invest in social safety networks prior to the crisis and pointed out how certain lower-income countries such as South Africa, Namibia and Bolivia

fared better because of near-universal social benefits.

It also urged rich nations to step up financial support to poorer countries through the urgent provision of more aid and the cancellation of debts, among other options, to help them improve the support they provide their citizens.

The report also recommends rich nations set up a global fund for social protection to help low- and middle-income countries achieve those goals. Better technical cooperation and providing incentives for low-income countries to invest more in social protection could also help, Oxfam said.