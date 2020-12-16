Imran-led govt not going anywhere: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sh Rashid asked the opposition leaders to resign from assemblies forthwith and start long march on December 25.

The democratically-elected government working under an honest leadership of Imran Khan was not going anywhere, he said Tuesday while talking to a private news channel.

The public meetings or long march being organised by the PDM could not topple the government, he claimed.

The opposition parties were scared of Senate elections that could be conducted before March next, he added.

He said the opposition wanted to create trouble before the Senate polls. He advised the opposition parties to desist from targeting national institutions which, he added was not a decent way to get political benefit.

Appreciating the steadfast vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said Imran would never grant National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to opposition leaders involved in corruption and money- laundering cases rather he (PM) would opt for quitting from the present slot. To a question about Bilawal, he said the PPP leader was trying to get space in Punjab for contesting next elections. About tactics of resignation being played by the PDM, he said the government would never compromise with corrupt leaders and complete its tenure.