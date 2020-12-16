Gas crisis imminent: Govt refuses to procure pricy LNG

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided not to procure expensive LNG for the first 18 days of January, 2021 that Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) attracted in response to urgent tender bids, which might cause a massive gas crisis in the first month of the year, top officials privy to the development confided to The News.

“This will result in stopping the RLNG supply to the power sector in January and increasing reliance on power plants based on diesel and furnace oil for electricity generation. In the winter season, hydel power generation also goes down to the lowest ebb.”

The question arises whether the current situation could have been averted if the government had decided to float tenders in August-September for the winter. It is being questioned if almost one month before opening of bids with 10 days validity period is a faulty strategy or a design to benefit the furnace oil and diesel lobby in power sector.

Confirming the decision, an official said: “Yes, we have decided not to procure LNG cargoes that the bidders offered at 26-30 percent of Brent. The price is even higher than diesel. Three LNG trading companies that participated in the urgent bids opened on Monday last included DXT, EDNOC and Tarfigura. For delivering LNG cargo on Jan 8-9, DXT offered bids at US$15.28 per MMBTU equal to 30 percent of Brent. Whereas, Trafigura submitted its two bids, one for 8-9 January slot at US$19.8 per MMBTU (40 percent of Brent) and other one for 17-18 January slot at $15.95 per MMBTU (31 percent of the Brent). EDNOC gave the lowest for January 17-18 at US$12.95 (26% of Brent). This cost is not affordable and even after the decision of not purchasing the said LNG, the government that arranged 11 LNG cargoes last January 2020, will continue to have the same number of vessels in the upcoming January,” another senior official confirmed to The News. “The costly LNG will not only increase the cost of electricity, but also the costly LNG pumped to domestic sector will not be recovered forcing the government to face huge monetary losses.”

The Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), the official sources said, is reportedly trying to manage already-awarded LNG cargoes with more filling of LNG from trading companies, so that the shortage of gas could be reduced in the first 20 days of January 2021. However, independent LNG industry sources say that some influentials in the corridors of power are elated that reliance on furnace oil for electricity generation will increase.