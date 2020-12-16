Cement makers cartel pocketed Rs40b: CCP

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has found “hardcore evidence” against the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) and its Northern Region units involved in cartelization for pocketing an additional Rs 40 billion from consumers.

With FIA and PTA help, the CCP authenticated its proof through forensic audit that some top officials had established a WhatsApp group with the name of “APCMA Marketing Officials” on November 15 to communicate and decide on fixation of prices in the Northern Region. “The CCP through a detailed inquiry found that the APCMA increased the prices thrice first in May, second in June and third in August 2020 and pocketed Rs 40 billion additional unjustified profits when the global coal prices dropped, oil prices reduced significantly in international and domestic markets and interest rates decreased by 525 basis points from 13.25 per cent to 8 per cent in Pakistan. If this cartelization had not happened, Pakistan’s economic activities might have improved after facing negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” top CCP officials told a select group of reporters here on Tuesday.

The CCP officials said they found evidence that the APCMA and its Northern Region officials were indulged in cartelization through fixing quota on the basis of installed production capacity of each unit, fixing of quota on the basis of sale dispatches and they were communicating all such anti-competitive practices through the WhatsApp group and emails. They were involved in quota fixation on territorial basis and city-wise/plant-wise positioning of brands. In some instances, if one cement plant could not exhaust its allocated quota, ad hoc relief was provided for coming months.

“The CCP found evidence that the APCMA decided collectively that the prices of Federal Excise Duty (FED) reduction of Rs 25 per bag will not be passed on to consumers as only Rs 12 per bag reduction would be done,” the CCP officials said.

The CCP found that the market retail prices went up from April to September 2020 and it was verified through the prices data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) that the prices of cement increased from 5.6 to 8.3 per cent. It proved that the APCMA first took a decision to raise the prices and then the PBS data proved that this decision got implemented during this period. The CCP had kick-started its inquiry for the cement sector in May 2020 and conducted raids on the offices of the APCMA Lahore head office and the office of a member of the APCMA Lahore in September 2020.