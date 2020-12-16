Corona goes berserk: 57 perish in Punjab

ISLAMABAD/ KARACHI: The Punjab province registered highest number of deaths of COVID-19 patients in the second wave as 57 people lost their lives in 24 hours duration, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its daily report said. The NCOC data says that a total of 73 COVID-19 patients lost their lives across the country including 57 deaths only in Punjab with 49 taking place in different hospitals of the province.

Last time, at least 41 deaths were registered in Punjab on December 8 when a total of 89 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

The tally of deaths has now reached figure of 8,905, while 2,495 still in critical conditions with number of patients on ventilators increasing fast. Out of 73 deaths in 24 hours, six each were reported in Sindh and Islamabad, while four people died in KP province.

Meanwhile, Sindh officials said that 23 people died due to COVID-19 in the province during the 24 hours, while 35 more earlier deaths have also been reported, taking the province’s overall death toll due to the viral disease to 3,222.

Officials said that 43 of the 58 new victims belonged to Karachi Division — 12 to District Central, nine to District East, six each to the Korangi and Malir districts, and five each to the South and West districts — while one each to the Dadu and Hyderabad districts. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily situation report urged the people of Sindh to observe SOPs.