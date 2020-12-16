‘Hijrat’ begins at time of resignations and resistance: Firdous

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was fast moving towards its logical end and the 11-party collusion would disperse like autumn leaves.
In a statement, the SACM stated the nation watched the opposition’s filth at historic Minar-e-Pakistan. She said the opposition leaders start hijrat when time for resistance or resignations comes. She said legal action was in process for violating corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).