Pakistan Destabilisation: Malik urges PM to move UN, Interpol against India

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, advising him for moving the matter of Indian chronicles in the United Nations (UN) and Interpol to constitute a police commission to investigate the Indian violations of sovereignty of Pakistan-through hybrid/cybercrime, using soil of several countries including EU.

“I have written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday and advised him to constitute a Pakistan based commission to identify the persons responsible for the failures in the Pakistan’s systems, due to which this crime went un-detected,” he said while unveiling the letter in a press conference here on Tuesday. In his letter Rehman Malik stated that these attacks were conducted under direct supervision and tutelage of the Indian Intelligence Services, with the sole aim to destabilise Pakistan. He has stated that Indian actions have directly encouraged insurgencies and acts of terrorism in Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan. He pens that India clearly, through this propaganda, has interfered in Pakistan’s domestic matters, by using this cyber-warfare or hybrid-warfare tool to instigate friction between Afghanistan and Pakistan and to diminish the chances of evolving peace in Afghanistan. He writes, “Besides, it has been inciting violence and terrorism by exploiting the fragile sectarian peace in the region. Worst of all, it has promoted Islamophobia, and fanned anti-Islamic sentiments.”

He expressed that India had been using this tactics of propaganda warfare, to smoke screen its own gross violations of human rights in Kashmir and atrocities against minorities, including Muslims in India. “By converting the Bollywood and media industry of India into a war tool, it has propagated baseless allegations against Pakistan, with a sole aim to impeach it as a terrorism supporting state,” he said.

He said the assaults were directed against Pakistan, in a manner that its people and state should be damaged economically.