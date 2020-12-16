Case registered against PDM leaders

LAHORE: Another case has been registered against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders and activists for various violations in the Lorry Ada Police Station.

The case has been registered on the complaint of security officer of Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA). Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders including Rana Tanveer, Khwaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Talal Chaudhry, Ayaz Sadiq, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Pervaiz Malik, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Marriyum Aurangzeb were nominated in the case.