Major terrorist bid averted in Karachi

KARACHI: A terrorist incident was averted in Clifton area on Tuesday when a magnetic RDX explosive device attached to a foreigner’s SUV failed to explode though the detonator exploded. Earlier in the day, terrorists lobbed a Russian hand grenade outside the main gate of the University of Karachi, injuring four, including two Rangers soldiers.

In the Clifton area, two motorcyclists fixed the magnetic remote-controlled device to an SUV near the China Town restaurant. Two persons, including a Chinese national, were in the vehicle. According to preliminary investigations, when the motorcyclists attached the magnetic explosive device to the moving SUV, sheer luck prevailed and the car passengers realising the threat immediately stopped the SUV and informed the police about the incident.

According to District South SSP Zubair Nazeer, experts from the bomb disposal squad defused the IED. Police said that the SUV was owned by the China Town restaurant and the persons travelling in the vehicles were its employees. According to the initial report prepared by the bomb disposal squad, the magnetic device weighing around one kilogramme could not explode due to malfunction. The witnesses told the police that the motorcyclists escaped after attaching the device to the SUV. Police have also obtained the CCTV footage, where the two motorcyclists could be seen escaping from the scene after attaching the device to the SUV.

According to the initial report of the Bomb Disposal Squad, the motorcyclists had triggered the detonator but due to good fortune it could not explode the RDX based magnetic device. Police investigators believe had the bomb exploded, it would have led to massive destruction. According to police investigators, the RDX explosive was used in terror activities by foreign intelligence agencies, including RAW, in the past. Similar material was also used in the Quaidabad bombing in Karachi. The RDX was also used in breaking the gate of the Chinese Consulate during the last year's attack.

Earlier, four persons, including two Rangers personnel, were injured when terrorists threw a Russian hand grenade at the Karachi University's Sheikh Zayed Gate. A heavy contingent of law enforcers comprising Rangers and police cordoned off the area and collected evidence from the blast site. According to District East SSP Sajid Sadozai, the unidentified motorcyclists hurled the grenade at the gate and escaped. The officer confirmed that Rangers personnel were the target of the attack. The injured officer of the paramilitary force was shifted to a hospital. Meanwhile, the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army has claimed responsibility for both the terrorist incidents.