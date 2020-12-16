Thousands of nurses in India go on strike amid pandemic

ISLAMABAD: At least 5,000 nurses and paramedic staff at one of India’s premier medical institutes have gone on an indefinite strike over “long-pending” demands, severely disrupting patient care du ing the coronavirus pandemic.

The protesting health workers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a sprawling complex in New Delhi, have put forth 23 demands before the government and the AIIMS authority.

India’s health ministry has warned of action and said non-compliance with the “code of conduct” will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act, international media reported.

The nurses said they “feel bad” about the patients admitted in the hospital, but added that they were helpless and “don’t have a choice”.

“We tried to avoid this strike during the pandemic but the government have left us with no choice,” Fameer CK, general secretary of the AIIMS Nurses’ Union, was quoted as saying.

“Majority of our demands were raised couple of years back. In October 2019, most of the demands were accepted by

government and we were told they will be fulfilled by December (2019) but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

Fameer said the lack of accommodation for nursing staff within the AIIMS complex was one of the main demands.