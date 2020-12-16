2 Punjab ministers take oath

LAHORE: Two members of the Punjab Assembly Yawar Abbas Bokhari and Khayal Kastro took oath as provincial ministers on Tuesday.

Bokhari, who was previously holding the headship of the Punjab Assembly Public Accounts Committee-2, is likely to get the portfolio of Home Department. He is also related to Prime Minister's Special Assistant Zulfi Bokhari and hails from Attock.

Kastro is the PTI MPA elected from Faisalabad and is likely to get the portfolio of Social Welfare. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar administered oath to the two ministers. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, assembly members of PTI, chief secretary, IG Punjab and others. The governor congratulated the two. After the swearing-in ceremony, the new ministers had a meeting with Sarwar.

On the other hand, talking to party delegations, Sarwar said the resignations of the opposition will not be submitted till December 31 and the government will not be blackmailed by the opposition. “People have given us a 5-year mandate and despite the opposition’s efforts, the government will complete its constitutional term and general elections will be held in 2023. He said despite the difficult situation due to corona, the success of Pakistan's economic field is unprecedented and the opposition is unable to tolerate this due to which they are trying to halt the progress led by the government. These people have neither succeeded in the past nor will they succeed in the future and the government will make the country prosperous in all sectors including economy. The promises made to people will be fulfilled.

Bokhari remained a key figure behind opposing Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill passed by the assembly this year but it is yet to become law after dissenting voices started appearing over the legislation. Besides, as the head of the PAC, Bokhari also remained prominent and his ruling regarding irregularities in the Saaf Pani project made headlines.

Recently, the Punjab CM on the instructions of the prime minister sacked two ministers Mehr Aslam and Zawar Hussein for their poor performance.