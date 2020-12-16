PM Imran, Prince Sultan reaffirm Pak-Saudi ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a telephonic talk Tuesday with his royal highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud reaffirmed longstanding and time-tested ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and shared commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, chairman of Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, phoned Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The premier conveyed warm sentiments to the Custodian of the two holy mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, and the Saudi people.

HRH Prince Sultan conveyed condolences over the demise of Dr Naeem Ghani, the late chairman of Sultana Foundation. The premier also condoled the death of Dr Naeem Ghani and praised his selfless devotion to the Foundation throughout his lifetime.

The PM appreciated the social welfare and educational projects of the Sultana Foundation in Pakistan, patronised by Prince Sultan.

He also praised the Foundation’s philanthropic ideology, which is aimed at the welfare of vulnerable segment of society.