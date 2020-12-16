Cement manufacturers involved in cartelisation, pocketed Rs40 bn: CCP

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has found “hardcore evidence” against the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) and its Northern Region units involved in cartelization for pocketing an additional Rs40 billion from consumers.

With FIA and PTA’s help, the CCP authenticated its proof through forensic audit that some top officials had established a WhatsApp group with the name of “APCMA Marketing Officials” on November 15 to communicate and decide on fixation of prices in the Northern Region. “The CCP through a detailed inquiry found that the APCMA increased the prices thrice first in May, second in June and third in August 2020 and pocketed Rs 40 billion additional unjustified profits when the global coal prices dropped, oil prices reduced significantly in international and domestic markets and interest rates decreased by 525 basis points from 13.25 per cent to 8 per cent in Pakistan. If this cartelization had not happened, Pakistan’s economic activities might have improved after facing negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” top CCP officials told a select group of reporters here on Tuesday.

The CCP officials said they found evidence that the APCMA and its Northern Region officials were indulged in cartelization through fixing quota on the basis of installed production capacity of each unit, fixing of quota on the basis of sale dispatches and they were communicating all such anti-competitive practices through the WhatsApp group and emails. They were involved in quota fixation on territorial basis and city-wise/plant-wise positioning of brands. In some instances, if one cement plant could not exhaust its allocated quota, ad hoc relief was provided for coming months.

“The CCP found evidence that the APCMA decided collectively that the prices of Federal Excise Duty (FED) reduction of Rs 25 per bag will not be passed on to consumers as only Rs 12 per bag reduction would be done,” the CCP officials said.

The CCP found that the market retail prices went up from April to September 2020 and it was verified through the prices data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) that the prices of cement increased from 5.6 to 8.3 per cent.

It proved that the APCMA first took a decision to raise the prices and then the PBS data proved that this decision got implemented during this period. The CCP had kick-started its inquiry for the cement sector in May 2020 and conducted raids on the offices of the APCMA Lahore head office and the office of a member of the APCMA Lahore in September 2020. The CCP got clues to collusion among cement manufacturers in the South Region as well and raided the offices of the chairman and vice chairman of the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association located in Karachi in November 2020.

The CCP’s search and inspections were challenged in the Sindh High Court. They wanted protection from the search inspections in the North and South Regions. However, the Sindh High Court granted a stay order against the search inspection that was conducted in South Region. Under the injunctions of the Sindh High Court, the CCP is restrained from using the material collected during the raid conducted in South Region.

Sources said that on Tuesday, a CCP meeting was presented the inquiry report by an inquiry committee. The inquiry report consists of “valuable and hardcore evidence” of cartelization against the APCMA.

The APCMA was operating as front-runner and taking collective decisions on various economic aspects. The CCP may soon issue show cause notices and start proceedings against the violators, the sources said.

Based on the directions of the Sindh High Court, the commission on Tuesday decided only to submit the findings to the extent of the data collected from the companies and from the search and inspection in North Region, the CCP sources said.

The CCP found in its inquiry that the production capacity of the cement sector increased from 44 million tons in 2014 to 69 million tons in 2020. The losses incurred by the cement sector and increase in the price of cement in a similar time period raise the suspicion of a collective decision of the cement companies to recover losses incurred due to unutilized installed capacities.

The cement sector has been allegedly involved in collusive practices and they were penalized in the past to an amount of Rs 6.3 billion on account of involvement in prohibited agreements in violation of Section 4 of the Act. In 2012, the commission again initiated an enquiry against cement companies. However, the same could not be proceeded further due to the stay order granted to the cement companies by the superior judiciary.