Corona toll: 57 more perish in Punjab

ISLAMABAD/ KARACHI: The Punjab province registered the highest number of deaths of COVID-19 patients in the second wave as 57 people lost their lives in 24 hours duration, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its daily report said.

The NCOC data says that a total of 73 COVID-19 patients lost their lives across the country, including 57 deaths only in Punjab with 49 taking place in different hospitals of the province. Last time, at least 41 deaths were registered in Punjab on December 8 when a total of 89 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

The tally of deaths has now reached figure of 8,905, while 2,495 are still in critical condition with the number of patients on ventilators increasing fast. Out of 73 deaths in 24 hours, six each were reported in Sindh and Islamabad, while four people died in the KP province.

The tally of 8,905 deaths includes 3,422 in Punjab, 3,164 in Sindh, 1,477 in KP, 377 in Islamabad, 175 in AJK, 191 in Balochistan, and 99 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The daily report says that positivity ratio of COVID-19 has also reached at 7.12%. Highest positivity ratio was observed in Hyderabad at 22.45%, followed by Karachi 19.89%, Peshawar 19.04%, Mirpur (AJK) 18.48%, Abbottabad 13.33% and Rawalpindi 7.71%.

The positivity ratio in Sindh was recorded at 14.9%, Balochistan 14.2%, AJK 9.4%, GB 0.5%, Islamabad 4.3%, KP 7.2% and Punjab 3.8%. The data shows total 48,008 COVID-19 active cases in the country as on December 15, while 2,459 were tested positive out of 34,551 tests conducted on December 14.

The NCOC says that 386,333 COVID-19 patients have recovered, thus making it a significant count. Meanwhile, Sindh officials said that 23 people died due to COVID-19 in the province during the 24 hours, while 35 more earlier deaths have also been reported, taking the province’s overall death toll due to the viral disease to 3,222.

Officials said that 43 of the 58 new victims belonged to Karachi Division — 12 to District Central, nine to District East, six each to the Korangi and Malir districts, and five each to the South and West districts — while one each to the Dadu and Hyderabad districts.

Sindh had reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths on June 28, when 74 people in the province had died in a single day during the first wave of the pandemic.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 10,289 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,520 people, or 15 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,166,999 tests, which have resulted in 198,482 positive cases, which means that 9.2 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent.

He said that 25,875 patients are currently under treatment: 24,965 in self-isolation at home, 16 at isolation centres and 894 at hospitals, while 801 patients are in critical condition, of whom 83 are on life support.

He added that 1,176 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 169,385, which shows the recovery rate has fallen to 85.3 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,520 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,273 (or 84 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 422 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 343 from District South, 220 from District Central, 145 from District Korangi, 78 from District Malir and 65 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad and Matiari have each reported 27 new cases, Jamshoro 14, Thatta 10, Sukkur seven, Tando Allahyar six, Umerkot and Dadu four each, Kashmore, Larkana and Naushehroferoze two each, and Badin, Kambar, Khairpur, Sanghar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Tharparkar one each, he added.

The chief executive urged the people of Sindh to stay safe by washing their hands frequently, wearing masks when they are out of their houses and avoiding shaking hands with other people.