Child bitten by dog dies

SUKKUR: A child died after a dog had bitten him seven days ago in Daharki city of Ghotki. The child died at a hospital in Rahimyar Khan, where he was referred for treatment. Reports said seven days ago, in village Sanjarpur near Daharki city, Ghotki District, a dog had bitten Hassan Ali, a student of class five. The victim was shifted to Mirpur Mathello hospital and then due to critical condition was referred to Rahimyar Khan, where he died on Tuesday. The police have registered an FIR against the town officer Daharki for criminal negligence.