Wed Dec 16, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

Kashmore police foil bid to kidnap folk singer

Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

SUKKUR: Police Tuesday foiled an attempt to kidnap folk Singer Khushboo Leghari. Reports said that a kidnappers gang of Taighanis, on a phone call, had invited folksinger Khushboo Leghari to sing at a marriage ceremony. Kashmore-Kandhkot District police alerted her and her father over phone as she moved towards marriage venue. Police also reached the spot on time. However, there was no marriage at the venue. The singer thanked Kashmore Police for saving her from kidnappers.

