Most-wanted criminal held after encounter

SUKKUR: Police on Tuesday arrested a most-wanted criminal, Dost Ali Rind alias Manak, involved in several cases of heinous nature after an encounter in Tando Allahyar.

SSP Tando Allahyar Rukhsar Ahmed Khuhawar said the Chambhar Police were informed that some criminals were looting vehicles on the link road. He said when the police reached there, the criminals fired at the police party, which retaliated and an encounter took place. Following the encounter, the police managed to arrest the criminal and recovered a Kalashnikov and live bullets from their possession. The arrested criminal was wanted to the police in around 43 cases, including nine murders. He said the police were raiding different areas to arrest his accomplices.

Meanwhile, IGP Sindh Mushtaq Mahar announced cash reward and appreciation certificates for the police party.