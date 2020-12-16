close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

DIGP conducts ‘Open Katchahry’, takes action against police officials

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

SUKKUR: DIGP Larkana Nasir Aftab Pathan on Monday suspended two SHOs, and abolished two years of increment of four other SHOs after hearing people’s grievances in an ‘Open Katchehry’ in Jacobabad.

Reports said the DIGP Larkana held an ‘Open Katchehry’ along with SSP Jacobabad Muhammad Tariq Nawaz to address the grievances of people, as multiple complaints were against victimisation by the police. The people have opened a pandora’s box of complaints. Mahmood Khuso, owner of a local hotel, complained that the SHO Baho Khuso, Abdul Ghaffar Kambhrani, had threatened him to implicate in different cases, to be killed in an encounter, and demanded money. The DIGP on the occasion suspended the SHO Kambhrani and also abolished one year of his increment. He has also suspended SHO B-Section Police Station Raza Muhammad Khuso, when a resident, Maharullah, complained that the SHO had not arrested the killers of his daughter Robina. During the ‘Open Katchehry’, the police officer responded to the complaints passionately and took departmental action against the police officials allegedly involved in misusing power.

