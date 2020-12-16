Nation will never forget APS tragedy: KP governor

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman on Tuesday said that December 16 reminded the nation one of the greatest sacrifices rendered by the students, teachers and other staff of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar during the war on terror in the country.

While paying rich tributes to the martyrs, he said the entire nation was grieved over one of the most tragic incidents of terrorists’ attack on APS.

In his massage on the anniversary of APS attack, the governor said, “We salute to the patience of parents who lost their beloved children in this terrible act of terrorism.” He said that the incident of APS had proved that even our innocent children rendered sacrifices in war against terror.

These little heroes are our pride and the nation would never forget what they did for the cause of the nation. The carnage of innocent children at the hands of terrorists will never be forgot as the wounds of the gruesome act had not yet healed.