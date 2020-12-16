Customs agents continue protest for second day

LANDIKOTAL: The Torkham Customs Clearance Agents Association continued protest on the second consecutive day on Tuesday against the customs authorities.

Talking to reporters, a representative of clearing agents Qari Nazeem Gul said that they would continue the protest until the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and customs authorities withdrew “unnecessary” conditions imposed on traders.

He said they would not call off the protest on the call of the Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry, accusing it of using the Torkham customs clearing agents for their vested interests.

Nazeem Gul said the prime objective of the protest was to seek some relaxation for traders and transporters. “We will also stage a protest demonstration outside the offices of Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Torkham, he vowed. He urged the Torkham clearing agents to be patient and continue the protest till the acceptance of their demands.

Meanwhile, hundreds of loaded and empty trucks were stranded on both sides of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan due to the strike of the clearing agents.