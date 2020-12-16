Passing-out parade of cops held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The first passing-out parade of new police cadets hailing from Wana in South Waziristan was held at Pasban Park here on Tuesday.

The passing-out parade of 100 cops from Wana police was held by 145 Light Air Defense SP Regiment. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Yaseen Farooq, Commissioner Yahya Akhundzada, Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan , District Police Officer Arif Shahbaz Wazir, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Fazal Manan, senior civil and military officials and notables attended the ceremony.

Speaking as chief guest, Station Commander Brigadier Qasim Shahzad said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police rendered unprecedented sacrifices during the war against terror to maintain law and order in the province.

About eight Sub-inspectors and 90 constables completed the training. The station commander gave away souvenirs to RPO, commissioner and deputy commission. He also distributed certificates among the cops, who showed good performance during the training.