close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
December 16, 2020

PML-N leader terms Lahore rally ‘success’

National

BR
Bureau report
December 16, 2020

PESHAWAR: Terming the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Lahore public rally a successful power show, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) KPspokesman on Tuesday said that issuing threat alert before the event showed how the rulers were scared.

In a statement here, Ikhtiar Wali said the ministers and spokespersons for the inefficient government were trying to appease the selected prime minister by calling the public meeting a failure.

He said the Lahore power show was a referendum against the government and Imran Khan should resign before December 31, otherwise, the people of Pakistan would throw him out of power. Imran Khan, he said, had realised that he would have to relinquish the power and face accountability.

Latest News

More From Pakistan