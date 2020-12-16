PML-N leader terms Lahore rally ‘success’

PESHAWAR: Terming the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Lahore public rally a successful power show, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) KPspokesman on Tuesday said that issuing threat alert before the event showed how the rulers were scared.

In a statement here, Ikhtiar Wali said the ministers and spokespersons for the inefficient government were trying to appease the selected prime minister by calling the public meeting a failure.

He said the Lahore power show was a referendum against the government and Imran Khan should resign before December 31, otherwise, the people of Pakistan would throw him out of power. Imran Khan, he said, had realised that he would have to relinquish the power and face accountability.