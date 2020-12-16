Warrants issued for prosecution witness in Paragon case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam after issuing bailable arrest warrants of a prosecution witness.

The court has issued arrest warrants for a prosecution witness, Aqsa Jameel, for not appearing before the court. The court has adjourned by December 18. PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman both accused in this case appeared before the court.

According to the reference details, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon Housing scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority.

NAB filed reference against Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia Pirzada, his son Umer Zia and Farhan Ali. Khawaja Saad while talking to the media termed PDMâ€™s rally a historic one.

I have not seen such a gathering in my political life, Saad claimed. He accused that the media was twisting his words and he had not said any objectionable thing in the PML-N meeting.